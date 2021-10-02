PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFFY remained flat at $$11.83 on Friday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

