Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

