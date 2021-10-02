Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis J. Selkoe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,957. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prothena by 75.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.