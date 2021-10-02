Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $853.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

