Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.