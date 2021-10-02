Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $105.12 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

