Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $752,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

