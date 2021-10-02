Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

