Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $612,000 Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after buying an additional 867,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $37,338,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $36,645,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $78.02 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.