Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $543,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $130.42 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

