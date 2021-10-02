Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $283.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.03 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

