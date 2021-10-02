Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 436 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $124,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.