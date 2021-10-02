Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 20,699 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

