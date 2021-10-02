Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,081. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter.

