Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,081. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.
