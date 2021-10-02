Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $40.66 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

