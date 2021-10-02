Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

