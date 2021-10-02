Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company's margins. Lower return on equity poses financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

