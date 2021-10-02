Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 63,540 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

