Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,114 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Grocery Outlet worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GO opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.