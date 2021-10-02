Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $566,899. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

