Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

