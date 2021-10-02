Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of TTM Technologies worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

