Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CorVel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,767. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $190.33.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.