Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,394,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

