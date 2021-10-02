Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.47. 8,568,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

