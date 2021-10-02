Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,673 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. 2,061,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,901. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

