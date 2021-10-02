Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $68.28. 777,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,483. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.