Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,988. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

