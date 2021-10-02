Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.26

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.26 and traded as high as C$52.67. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$51.57, with a volume of 71,996 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.67. The stock has a market cap of C$686.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

