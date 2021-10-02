Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of PGEN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Precigen has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,885,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,217,066.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,393. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 494.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Precigen by 2,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

