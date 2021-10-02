Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Pool makes up 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $437.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.43.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

