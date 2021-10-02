Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $135.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.50 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $539.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $544.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $736.36 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $761.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,206. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 268.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

