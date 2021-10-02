PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.