Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.09 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

