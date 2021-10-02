Piper Sandler Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

