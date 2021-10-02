Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLL opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

