Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Purchases $127,725.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLL opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.99 million, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05.

PLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

