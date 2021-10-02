PIBBLE One Day Volume Reaches $41,443.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and $41,443.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00238286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00119751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012961 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

