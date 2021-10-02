Phore (PHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,529.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $3,529.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00434621 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,046,439 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

