Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

