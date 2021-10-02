Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,509 shares of company stock worth $1,109,865 over the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 344,497 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,494,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 194,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

