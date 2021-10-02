PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PhaseRx stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. PhaseRx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of mRNA products to correct inherited, life-threatening liver diseases in children. Its product portfolio targets the three urea cycle disorders ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; argininosuccinate lyase deficiency; and argininosuccinate synthetase deficiency.

