Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Up 10,700.0% in September

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGAS opened at $0.06 on Friday. Petrogress has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

