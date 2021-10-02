Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Up 10,700.0% in September

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PGAS opened at $0.06 on Friday. Petrogress has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
Petrogress Company Profile
