Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,673. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

