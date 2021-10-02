Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 263.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
