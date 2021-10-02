Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 263.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

