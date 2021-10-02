PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

