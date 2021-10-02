Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 778,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

LQDT opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.