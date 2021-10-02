Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $15.54 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

