Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,222,752 Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,222,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,315,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 5.36% of Casper Sleep at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

