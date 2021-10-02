PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,070. PayPal has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

